Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NDLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NDLS opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $430.39 million, a PE ratio of 104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

