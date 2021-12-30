Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $6.99 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,963 shares of company stock worth $341,966,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $344.60 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $958.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.