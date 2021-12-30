Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $4.41 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $190.15 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average is $253.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

