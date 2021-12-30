Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $10,872,290. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

