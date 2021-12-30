Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $571.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $636.46 and its 200 day moving average is $622.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $272.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

