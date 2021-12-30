Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 493 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Travelers Companies by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.