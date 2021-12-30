Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Shares Down 1%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 12,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 16,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NPNYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

