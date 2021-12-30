Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.82

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.82 and traded as high as $29.66. Nidec shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 70,442 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.93%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

