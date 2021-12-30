Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.90. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 135,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.