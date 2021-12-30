NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

