Newscrypto (NWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.20 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $62.55 million and $8.20 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.88 or 0.07895673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.27 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008093 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

