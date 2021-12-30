Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $62.25 million and $6.82 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.01 or 0.07774338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,501.91 or 1.00033265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00051852 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

