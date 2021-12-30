New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 15,130 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMS opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.35 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

