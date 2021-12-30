New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $169.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.96 and a one year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

