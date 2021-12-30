New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $19,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,410,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,769,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,278,620. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $184.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.56. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $191.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

