New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.75 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coupang were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,107,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 6,090.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,923 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,580.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

