New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

ExlService stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $145.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.