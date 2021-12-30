New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

