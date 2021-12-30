Neutral Dollar (nUSD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:nUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $38.11 million worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Coin Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:nUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar’s total supply is 94,156 coins and its circulating supply is 80,058 coins. Neutral Dollar’s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar’s official website is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Havven is a blockchain-based project that developed a P2P payment ecosystem and a stable price token. Havven project aims to solve the bitcoin issue of high price volatility through the issuance of tokens against a shared collateral pool making use of three systems. The Static Foundation Issuance is the issuance of nominees against the value of Havvens up to a static ratio. The second system, Dynamic Market Issuance is the issuance of nUSD that has a controller or decentralised exchange to safeguard that the new liquidity is placed straight into the market at 1$ per nomin. Finally the third system, Multi-Currency is the foundation plans to allow the issuance of different types of nomins.Havven uses a dual-token mechanism to provide stability: HAV, the collateral token, and nUSD, the stablecoin. The value of nUSD is kept stable by HAV holders, who are incentivised through transaction fees to provide confidence that each nUSD token is fully backed by HAV tokens locked in a smart contract.Here are the new names for the various aspects of our system: Havven payment network → Synthetix NetworkHAV (havven token) → SNX (Synthetix Network Token)nomins → SynthsnUSD, nEUR, etc. → sUSD, sEUR, etc.”

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

