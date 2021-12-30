NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Up 10.9%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price rose 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.83 and last traded at $105.59. Approximately 197,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,965,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

Get NetEase alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.