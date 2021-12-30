National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $57.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

