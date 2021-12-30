National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,048 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048 ($14.09).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.71) to GBX 1,050 ($14.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NG traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,090 ($14.65). The company had a trading volume of 5,074,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a market cap of £39.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 992.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 953.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,074.80 ($14.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

