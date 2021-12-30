Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 1,382 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $126,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $405,767.89.

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.16. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 17.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Natera by 29.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Natera by 10.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

