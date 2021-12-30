Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.06

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19.95 ($0.27). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.27), with a volume of 491,548 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NANO shares. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.06. The firm has a market cap of £61.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.47.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards acquired 174,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £45,499.74 ($61,163.79).

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

