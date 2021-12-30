My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.08 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002768 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.88 or 0.07817830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00073452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,565.26 or 0.99777179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007950 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

