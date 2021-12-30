Multiplier (BMXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,247.09

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $51,247.09 and $861.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.04 or 0.07795637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.86 or 1.00048023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00072995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

