Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as £138 ($185.51) and last traded at £139.60 ($187.66). 56 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at £143 ($192.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £140.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £136.16. The company has a market capitalization of £544.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.