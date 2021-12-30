Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 177,087 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motive Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

