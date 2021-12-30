Morgan Stanley Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $22.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 128.0% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

