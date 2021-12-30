Mooncoin (MOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00313629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

