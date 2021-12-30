Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.19

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and traded as high as $80.00. Moog shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.29 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

