Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $2,755.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00475938 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

