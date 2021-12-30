Monarch Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,294,000. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 67,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 234,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

