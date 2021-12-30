Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

