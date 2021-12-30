Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.