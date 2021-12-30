Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.

Moderna stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.60. 6,573,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,310,327. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.39 and its 200-day moving average is $320.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,529.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 358,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.