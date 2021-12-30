Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,688 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,395,000 after purchasing an additional 619,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.19 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

