Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Global Payments stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.18 and its 200-day moving average is $159.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

