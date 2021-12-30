MOBOX Hits Market Cap of $428.10 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00011575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $428.10 million and approximately $111.83 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.75 or 0.07815085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.55 or 1.00181543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00073108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007973 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

MOBOX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

