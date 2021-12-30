Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 365,600 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 56.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 365,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.