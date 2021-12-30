Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 3,700 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after buying an additional 280,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,978,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after buying an additional 456,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,531,000 after buying an additional 386,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,008,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after buying an additional 165,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.