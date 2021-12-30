Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

