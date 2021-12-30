Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 1,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

