Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,324 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $305.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.71 and a twelve month high of $312.14. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

