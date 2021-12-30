Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,178 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of V.F. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 63,578 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 13,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.