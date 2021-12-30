Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.23 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,126 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

