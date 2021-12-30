Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,283.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

