Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,291 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

NYSE RMD opened at $261.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.