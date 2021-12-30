Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,915 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,044,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $366.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.46, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.47 and its 200 day moving average is $302.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.