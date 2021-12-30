Mint Club (MINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $25.09 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036682 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

